UP Tehsildar Ashish Gupta Becomes Mohammad Yusuf, Marries Muslim Lover Rukhsaar; Wife Claims Forced Conversion

Reports claimed Ashish Kumar Gupta-- a naib tehsildar in Maudaha Tehsil-- allegedly converted to Islam, changed his name to Mohammad Yusuf and married his Muslim girlfriend, Rukhsaar.

Uttar Pradesh News: A senior revenue department officer– a father of two– in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district was “forcibly” converted to Islam and coerced to marry his Muslim lover, the man’s wife has alleged. Officials said an FIR has been lodged in connection with the case based on the woman’s complaint.

According to the police, Arti Gupta, a resident of Kanpur city, lodged a complaint at the City Kotwali Police Station, claiming that her husband Ashish Kumar Gupta– a naib tehsildar in the state’s revenue department– was forcibly converted to Islam and forced to marry a Muslim woman, identified as Rukhsaar.

Arti said she found about her husband’s “wedding” through social media as Ashish had not come home for almost four months. He was posted as a naib tehsildar posted in Maudaha tehsil of Hamirpur, said an official, adding that the revenue officer has not been traced so far.

Arti Gupta revealed that her husband was having an extra-marital affair with Rukhsaar, the official said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against five people, including the Naib Tehsildar, and around six unidentified people. Two of them, including a maulvi at a local mosque in Maudaha, have been detained, police said.

In her complaint, Arti alleged that on December 24, Rukhsaar’s father, one Munna, Maulvi Babu Aadhati of a local mosque in Maudaha and four to five others “forcibly” converted Ashish Gupta and got him married to the woman.

Police said a case has been registered against Ashish Gupta, Rukhsaar, her father, Munna, Aadhati and five to six unidentified people under section 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The accused maulvi and Munna have been taken into custody and are being interrogated, they said.

Converted to Islam for love, reports claim

Reports claimed Ashish Kumar Gupta– a naib tehsildar in Maudaha Tehsil– allegedly converted to Islam, changed his name to Mohammad Yusuf and married his Muslim girlfriend, Rukhsaar. Gupta is already married and father to two kids.

Locals claimed to have seen Ashish Gupta offering namaz at a local mosque in Maudaha. The mosque’s caretaker, Muhammad Mushtaq, said Ashish Gupta identified himself as Mohammad Yusuf, but upon learning that that he was naib tehsildar of Maudaha and a resident of Kanpur, Mushtaq informed the authorities.

Maudaha Tehsildar Balram Gupta, however, said the reports of the naib tehsildar offering namaz could not be verified.

The statements of local people in Maudaha were recorded as part of the investigation. The claims of Ashish Gupta offering namaz in a mosque could not be verified, Balram Gupta said.

(With PTI inputs)

