35-Year-Old Missing Woman’s Body Fished Out Of Tank From Lover’s Newly-Constructed House In Prayagraj

Victim's family reported her missing on May 30 and based on the call details of her phone, the accused was taken into custody and interrogated. The police said that Arvind killed Kesar nearly 14 days back.

Prayagraj: A man allegedly killed his lover and hid her body in a tank at his under-construction house in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The victim identified as 35-year-old Raj Kesar was recovered on Friday from the house of the accused, Arvind, in Mahewa locality under the Yamunapar Karchhana police station area here.

Arvind killed Kesar about a fortnight ago and hid her body in a tank at his house, Station House Officer (SHO) Vishwajeet Singh confirmed to news agency PTI.

Kesar’s family reported her missing on May 30 and based on the call details of her phone, Arvind was taken into custody and interrogated. The police said that Arvind killed Kesar nearly 14 days back.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

