Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government’s special campaign “Mission Rojgar” launched on December 5, that aims at providing jobs to 50 lakh youth by March 2021, has so far employed 21,75,443 youth in the state. Also Read - 24 UK Returnees to Two Telugu States Test Corona Positive

The campaign ranges from regular appointments to outsourcing, contracting, skill training, self-employment and creation of man-days. Also Read - Delhi Police to Begin Vaccinating Its Personnel Soon, Cops to Receive Details on SMS: Report

Various state government departments, development and industrial development authorities, commissions, corporations, councils and boards, private firms and institutions providing skills training and helping in self-employment will provide these opportunities. Also Read - Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine May Become 1st to Get Emergency-use Nod in India

So far, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, Panchayati Raj, sports, fisheries, vocational education and skills, labour, basic education and public works department have made remarkable progress in creating employment and man-days.

In order to provide employment and self-employment to more and more youths, the government will campaign and organise beneficiary-oriented programmes along with awareness programmes in the presence of public representatives at the district level.

The information department will ensure wide publicity for the programme so that youth benefit from this campaign.

At the local level, the MSME sector, which employs the most with low capital, minimum risk and infrastructure, will play an important role.

As more and more new units are opened in this sector, old units are increasing their production capacity through technological upgradation and enhancing the quality of their products as per the market demand.

Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) Navneet Sehgal said that in the current financial year, the target is to give Rs 75,000 crore loan to 20 lakh new and old units. “So far, loans worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore have been disbursed to more than 11 lakh units. If an average of 4 to 5 people get employment in a unit, then 80 lakh to one crore people will get employment in this sector alone in this financial year.”