UP Assembly Election 2022: The BJP and its ally Apna Dal won a total of 273 out of the 403 seats in the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh in 2022 Assembly Elections. This year the saffron party saw a massive reversal in vote margin, compared to 2017. Even as the BJP emerged victorious in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were several prominent candidates, including its own, who dominated the polls with a victory margin of near or over one lakh votes.
Here are some of the MLAs with highest victory margin in UP Assembly Election 2022:
- Sunil Kumar Sharma (BJP), Sahibabad Assembly Constituency, total number of votes: 322882—Sunil Sharma, won the seat by a margin of 2,14,835 votes. This is the highest ever in the country. This is also his second consecutive highest victory margin in Uttar Pradesh, a feat he first achieved in 2017 by besting Amarpal Sharma, then Congress candidate, by 150,685 votes.
- Pankaj Singh (BJP), Noida Assembly Constituency, total number of votes: 244319— Pankaj Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, won the seat to his nearest rival Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary by a margin of over 1,81,513 votes. He retained the seat and managed to increase his victory margin from 1.04 lakh in 2017 to 1.81 lakh this time.
- Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Karhal Assembly Constituency, total number of votes: 1,48,196 —Akhilesh won the seat against BJP candidate SP Baghel of BJP with a margin of 67,504 votes.
- Atul Garg (BJP), Ghaziabad Assembly Constituency, total number of votes: 1,50,205—Atul Garg won the seat by defeating Vishal Verma of the Samajwadi Party with a margin of 1,05,537 votes.
- Ajit Pal Tyagi (BJP), Muradnagar Assembly Constituency, total number of votes: 1,69,290 votes— Ajit Pal Tyagi defeated RLD’s Surendra Kumar Munni by a margin of 88,055 votes.
- Shivpal Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Jaswantnagar Assembly Constituency, total number of votes: 1,59,718— Shivpal won the seat to his nearest candidate BJP’s Vivek Shakya with a margin of 90,979 votes.