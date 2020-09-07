New Delhi: A man, accused of killing a school teacher, was beaten to death by an angry mob in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Several policemen were also present when the incident took place this morning. Also Read - UP News: Former MLA Nirvendra Mishra Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Lakhimpur

A video of the incident that has emerged on the social media, showed people using sticks to beat the man. Some cops were seen trying to stop the attackers, but the mob refused.

Police said that the man, who hailed from Gorakhpur allegedly used his father's gun to shot the teacher dead, earlier today.

According to the local media reports, the accused first killed the teacher, identified as Sudhir alias Guddu Singh. He then climbed the terrace of his house, brandished the gun and fired it to keep villagers at bay.

However, when the police reached the spot, he surrendered. He was brought down by the cops and being led to a police vehicle when the villagers attacked him. Speaking to reporters, SP Vinod Kumar Mishra stated that they are yet to nab the attackers.