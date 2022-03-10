Mohammadabad Election Result LIVE: India.com brings you the latest updates from the Mohammadabad Assembly seat where counting of votes will shortly take place. BJP’s Alka Rai is the current MLA from the Mohammadabad Assembly constituency. In 2017, BJP’s Alka Rai had won the Mohammadabad Assembly seat by defeating Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Sibgatulla Ansari with a margin of 32,727 votes. The BJP had won four times in the Mohammadabad Assembly constituency while Congress had won two times since the 1977 Assembly elections. Mohammadabad Assembly constituency, which lies in Ghazipur district, falls under Ballia Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 General Election, BJP’s Virendra Singh won from Ballia Lok Sabha seat by defeating Samajwadi Party’s Sanatan Pandey with a margin of 15,519 votes. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result.Also Read - Election Results 2022: How To Check Results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

Here are the LIVE Updates for Mohammadabad Election Result 2022:

7 AM: Counting to begin at 8 am today.