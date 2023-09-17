Home

Molesters Who Pulled UP Schoolgirl’s Dupatta, Causing Her Death, Shot By Cops After Snatching Rifle During Escape Bid

The three accused, Arbaaz, his brother Shahbaz, and Faisal, were arrested after a minor schoolgirl died when two motorcycle-borne persons pulled her 'dupatta' in a molestation attempt in Ambedkarnagar.

The 17-year-old victim was run over by a bike after she fell off her bicycle as the accused men pulled her dupatta.

New Delhi: Three men who were arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting and causing the death of a 17-year-old schoolgirl in a fatal road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkarnagar, were shot in the leg by the state police after they purportedly tried to flee custody and also snatched a policeman’s rifle during the escape bid.

The three accused, identified as Arbaaz, his brother Shahbaz, and Faisal, were arrested after a minor schoolgirl, Nancy Patel, lost her life when two motorcycle-borne persons pulled her ‘dupatta’ in a molestation attempt due to which she fell off her bicycle and was run over by another bike-rider.

According to the police, two of the accused, Arbaaz and Shahbaz, sustained bullet injuries while one suffered a leg fracture while trying to flee from custody on Sunday.

A senior police official said the three accused were being taken to a hospital for a medical examination on Sunday when they jumped from the vehicle and tried to escape police custody. The accused also snatched a police and opened fire at the police team, Superintendent of Police of Ambedkarnagar Ajit Sinha told news agency PTI.

In retaliatory firing, two of the accused sustained bullet injuries in their leg while the third suffered a leg fracture. The three have been admitted to hospital for medical treatment,” the officer said, adding that Station House Officer (SHO) of Haswar police station Ritesh Pandey has been suspended for dereliction of duty in handling the case.

In Ambedkar Nagar, UP, miscreants had pulled the dupatta of a student Nency Patel,resulting in her death, now UP Police has shot the accused Shahbaz and Faisal in the legs of the encounter. It's important to condemn violence against women and support

law enforcement agencies… pic.twitter.com/sQI5T6LfZa — Ashish Prajapati🇮🇳 (@Aash_prajapati) September 17, 2023

What’s the case?

On Saturday, a horrifying incident came to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkarnagar where a schoolgirl was crushed to death under a motorcycle after some miscreants pulled on her dupatta (scarf), causing her to fall off her bicycle and being run over by bike rider on a busy road.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage went gone viral on social media platforms. The video showed the 17-year-old victim, identified as Nancy Patel, riding a bicycle while on her way back from school when two bike-borne men, Shahbaz and Arbaaz, pulled on her dupatta, causing her to lose balance and fall off her bicycle.

In Ambedkar Nagar, #UP, a girl student was going on a bicycle, miscreants pulled the girl's dupatta, the girl fell and collided with the bike coming from behind. The student died. pic.twitter.com/G6YuZdfwgH — fairoz Khan (@fairozKhan60096) September 16, 2023

As soon as she fell off the cycle, she was run over by a motorcycle, allegedly being driven by another accused, Faisal, the CCTV clip showed.

Police said that Nancy was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The deceased was a student at the Ramraji Inter College in Hirapur.

The shocking incident occurred on Friday when the victim was returning home from school. After its CCTV footage went viral, police arrested the three accused on Saturday night.

“The incident occurred on Friday when the girl who was a student of class 11th was returning home from school. We first received information that the girl died in an accident,” SP Sinha said.

“However on further investigation, it was found that the accident occurred when the miscreants pulled her dupatta. Following this, we lodged a case under relevant sections and arrested three accused on Saturday,” added the SP.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 354 (assault to outrage the modesty of a woman) along with relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

(With PTI inputs)

