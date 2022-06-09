Monkeypox in India Latest News Today: Amid rising cases of monkeypox across the world, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday issued guidelines for all and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the state health department and hospitals to remain alert.Also Read - Around 70 Arrested For Smuggling Liquor From Delhi to UP Since April Owing to Heavy Discounts in Capital

The chief minister has also asked the top officials to make the general public aware about the symptoms and treatment of Monkeypox as per the guidelines of the Centre.

Even as no single case of Monkeypox has been reported in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked the departments concerned to keep an eye on people returning from abroad.

Full list of guidelines

Asking the health officials to monitor people, especially those who have returned from counties where Monkeypox cases were found, the chief minister said the people with suspicious symptoms should get their blood tested.

As per the guidelines from the state, the people with rashes — which may not necessarily be due to the disease — will also be kept under watch.

The state government has asked the authorities to set up 10-bed wards in state medical colleges so that patients can be admitted and treated with immediate effect.

In the meantime, the health department said it is keeping strict vigil in the state and has issued an advisory for symptoms and treatment of Monkeypox. Samples of suspected patients will be sent to labs located in Pune, the health department said.

What are the symptoms of Monkeypox?

Some of the major symptoms of Monkeypox include fever, intense headache, lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes), back pain, myalgia (muscle aches), and an intense asthenia (lack of energy).

It must be noted that the Monkeypox virus spreads from person to person mainly through exposure to respiratory droplets, which can enter the body through mucous membranes in the eyes, mouth, and nose. The virus can also be transmitted when a person has contact with infected lesions or body fluids.