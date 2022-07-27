Noida: Health officials in Uttar Pradesh have identified a person with similar symptoms of monkeypox. According to them, the patient is a 47-year-old woman who approached the health department on Tuesday, after which her samples were taken.Also Read - BREAKING: IT Department Raids Multiple Hospitals of Noida, Faridabad And Gurugram Over Tax Evasion. Deets Here

“The samples have been sent for a test to Lucknow, and the patient is in home isolation at the moment. Monkeypox can be confirmed only after the test results are out,” a local health official said. Also Read - This Greater Noida Society Residents Are Using Wooden Planks to Cross Over Between 2 Towers. Here's Why

This comes days after Delhi reported the first reported case of monkeypox. A 34-year-old person from west Delhi was found infected. He is currently in LNJP Hospital and will take at least a week to fully recover. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result: Two UP Girls Become National Toppers With Perfect 500/500 Score

The Delhi government’s Directorate General of Health Services said on Monday, “It is mandatory for all health facilities to notify any suspect case of monkeypox to the concerned District Surveillance Unit and must be referred and isolated at the reserved ward of Lok Nayak Hospital in coordination with District Surveillance Officers.”

Monkeypox: All You Need To Know About The Disease

Can Monkeypox pass from one person to another?

Monkeypox can be passed on from one person to another through any close physical contact with monkeypox blisters or scabs (including sexual contact, kissing, cuddling or holding hands)

It can also spread through touching cloth, bedding

Who are most unlikely to have Monkeypox?

You are most unlikely to have Monkeypox if you are not in close contact with an infected person or not recently travelled to countries with high prevalence of the disease

Who Can Get it?

No one is immune from Monkeypox. Anyone can get infected

However, it is important to note that because most cases reported up till now involve men who are gay or bisexual or men who have sex with other men, it is particularly important for the people of these sexual orientations to be on alert

Symptoms of Monkeypox

One who gets infected with the virus, it generally takes between 5 and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear

What are the first symptoms of Monkeypox?

The first symptoms of monkeypox include:

High Temperature

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen Glands

Shivering

Exhaustion

A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins from the face then spreads to the other parts of the body.