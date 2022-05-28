New Delhi: As cases of monkeypox are rising across the globe, Uttar Pradesh has issued fresh advisory to deal with the current infectious diseases and directed health officials to follow the standard operating procedures (SoPs). Though experts have pointed out that monkeypox is not very transmissible. but the can virus spreads through close contact, i.e. prolonged contact – often skin-to-skin with the infected person. World Health Organisation (WHO) said the virus can be contained through quick actions.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: 4 Dead, 2 Injured as Wall Collapses After Cylinder Explosion in Andhra Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh issues advisory for Monkeypox

Monitoring of people with rashes that cannot be related to an illness, particularly those who have recently travelled to a country where monkeypox cases were reported or had come in contact with a monkeypox patient, need to be monitored and asked to stay in isolation. Passengers coming from other states with a history of international travel will be under focus. Suspected patients need to stay in isolation until they get new skin on the spot of rashes or the doctor advises to end isolation. Blood and sputum samples will be sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune and contact-tracing of people who came in contact with a patient should be done up to a period of past 21 days

"A majority of monkeypox patients have reported fever and rashes and swollen lymph nodes and it is suspected the human-to-human transmission is via big respiratory droplets," Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Though there has been no case of monkeypox in India till May 22 but there is a need to remain alert," said the advisory.

Monkeypox is a self-limiting disease and symptoms may stay up to four weeks. Cases have been reported in certain non-endemic countries including the USA, UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Austria, Canary Islands, Israel, and Switzerland. The incubation period of this disease is 7 to 14 days but can extend up to 21 days.