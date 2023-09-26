Home

Moradabad Youth Takes Suspected Pakistani Girl To Police Station Whom He Met On Train; Here’s What Happened Next

As per reports, she went to visit her maternal uncle in Mumbai and her luggage was stolen, so there wasn't any identity card or even a mobile phone.

Moradabad: A youth from Moradabad has handed over a 17-year-old Pakistani girl to the Railway police, whom he met on a train while travelling from Dehradun. According to reports, the girl identified as Hayat Bi, is a resident of Karachi. The youth’s mother said that her son Nikhil Sharma is a social worker and is a postgraduate in social service and found Hayat on the train.

Meanwhile, the police is investigating who the girl is and how she landed in India. Suspected Pakistani girls Hayat and Nikhil Sharma are being interrogated by officials of several agencies including GRP and LIU at the GRP police station at Moradabad railway station.

