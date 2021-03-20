Lucknow: A mother and her newborn baby bled to death on Saturday after a Class 8 dropout conducted a C-section (cesarean) delivery operation with a shaving blade. The incident happened in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district. The surgeon was identified as 30-year-old Rajendra Shukla who used a razor blade to perform the critical operation on the woman. The baby also died within a few minutes. Also Read - Policeman Shoots Himself Dead Near UP Assembly Complex, Probe Underway

Shukla was hired to perform surgeries at Maa Sharde Hospital in Saini village by Rajesh Sahni, who was running the unregistered facility with the help of quacks and midwives. Also Read - BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's Son Shot By Bike-Borne Assailants In Lucknow

The horrifying incident came to light after Rajaram, the woman’s husband, complained to the police that 33-year-old Poonam and their new born child died due to medical negligence. Also Read - Lucknow University Admission 2021 Form Likely To Be Out On This Date at lkouniv.ac.in, Details Here

“At the PHC, Poonam was examined by an auxiliary nurse who advised Rajaram to take her to a hospital as her condition deteriorated,” Amrendra Singh, SHO Baldiram told The Times of India.

When Poonam started to bleed profusely, the quack told Rajaram to rush her to a district hospital. With no other medical facility nearby, she was taken 140-km away, all the way to Lucknow, to KGMU Trauma Centre. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

“We found that it was an unregistered clinic with no infrastructure to perform surgeries. Quacks used razor blades to conduct operations,” said Sultanpur SP Arvind Chaturvedi.

Both Shukla and Sahni were arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police have also written to the Sultanpur CMO to take action against such illegal medical clinics in the district.