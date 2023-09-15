Home

Uttar Pradesh

Noida Gears Up to Host Moto GP Bike Race: Check Traffic Restrictions, Security Arrangements

Moto GP Bike Race: According to Noida Traffic Police's advisory, all commercial vehicles will be banned on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway from September 21 to 25.

Greater Noida: Noida is getting ready to host Moto GP bike race at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22 to 24. In this regard, the first batch of MotoGP motorcycles reached India on Thursday and were then taken to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida.

Check Traffic Restrictions

According to Noida Traffic Police’s advisory, all commercial vehicles will be banned on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway from September 21 to 25.

However, vehicles deployed with essential services only will be allowed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway.

During this time, other commercial vehicles will be barred to enter Noida from Delhi, DND flyover, Chilla, and Kalindi Kunj. However, only DTC buses will only be allowed to enter from New Ashok Nagar and Jhundpura border.

These DTC buses at Pari Chowk will take a halt at the vacant space in Alpha Commercial Sector during this period. Moreover, a shuttle service will be operational from Pari Chowk to Buddh Circuit.

As per the updates from the Noida Police, mobile marshals will be deployed at every kilometer on both Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway from September 21 to 25,.

Ambulances To Be Deployed Along Yamuna Expressway

To ensure security and timely medical assistance, ambulances will be deployed along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway or Yamuna Expressway. Moreover, a green corridor will also be created to ensure speedy arrival of ambulances to Delhi hospitals if needed.

Moreover, the Noida authority is also planning to install surveillance cameras worth Rs 1.5 crore across the city for the smooth conduction of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show and Moto GP.

3,000 Personnel To Be Deployed At Key Locations

Ahead of the Moto GP bike race, over 3,000 personnel, including 1,000 dedicated traffic police officers, will be deployed to efficiently manage the event’s crowd and traffic. Several checkpoints have been strategically established at various locations.

Apart from this, Noida ACP (Traffic) Saurabh Srivastava held a meeting with the truck, bus and auto union on Wednesday and apprised them of the traffic plans.

Moto GP Bike Race in Noida: How to Book Tickets

MotoGP is selling tickets for its inaugural race on the BookMyShow website and app, with prices ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 40,000. Notably, these tickets will be valid for all three days of the event, including access to Moto2 and Moto3 races.

