Home

Uttar Pradesh

Mud In Mouth, Eyes Pierced With Sugarcane Stacks: 13-Year-Old Girl Brutally Murdered In UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Mud In Mouth, Eyes Pierced With Sugarcane Stacks: 13-Year-Old Girl Brutally Murdered In UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Police also informed that bruises were seen near her private parts and samples have been taken for confirmation of sexual assault.

Mud In Mouth, Eyes Pierced With Sugarcane Stacks: 13-Year-Old Girl Brutally Murdered In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

UP Crime: The mutilated body of a 13-year-old girl, who went missing while on her way back from a local madrassa on Sunday was found in a sugarcane field at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. Reportedly, the victim’s mouth was filled with mud and her eyes were pierced with sugarcane before she was torched to death.

Trending Now

“An autopsy was conducted by a panel of doctors and a probe is on to find out whether she was sexually assaulted,” a police officer told TOI. An FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against “unidentified persons” following a complaint by the victim’s family.

You may like to read

Her parents informed the police that she did not return till late at night, but the police did not register their complaint then. They said the next morning villagers found the mutilated body of the girl and informed police, adding that the girl’s eyes were scooped out.

“The case is taken up on priority and senior officials are monitoring the investigation. Four teams are working on the leads and the forensic team is collecting evidence. We are taking support from the surveillance team and anti-social elements of the area are under the scanner. We are hoping for a breakthrough soon,” Additional SP, Naipal Singh said.

Police also informed that bruises were seen near her private parts and samples have been taken for confirmation of sexual assault.

In a similar horrific incident in June, a 15-year-old schoolgirl’s eyes were gouged out, nails driven into her palms, and was possibly gang-raped before being strangled to death in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district.

In May, body of a missing seven-year-old girl with her eyes gouged out and injury marks on her private parts was found in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES