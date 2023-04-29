Home

Uttar Pradesh

Mukhtar Ansari Convicted In kidnapping, Murder Of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, Sentenced To 10 Yrs Imprisonment

Mukhtar Ansari Convicted In kidnapping, Murder Of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, Sentenced To 10 Yrs Imprisonment

Case under the Gangster Act was registered after Ansari was booked for his involvement in the kidnapping of Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearer Nandkishore Rungta in the year 1996 and also in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in the year 2005.

Mukhtar Ansari Convicted In kidnapping, Murder Of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, Sentenced To 10 Yrs Imprisonment

Lucknow: An MP/MLA Court in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district today convicted former MLA Mukhtar Ansari in a Gangster Act case. He has been sentenced to 10 years in Jail and a fine of Rs. 5 lakh has also been imposed upon him.

The case under the Gangster Act was registered after Ansari was booked for his involvement in the kidnapping of Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearer Nandkishore Rungta in the year 1996 and also in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Krishnanand Rai in the year 2005.

You may like to read

Earlier in January this year, the police registered a murder case against Mukhtar Ansari in connection to the 2001 ‘Usri Chatti’ gang war incident. A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ansari at PS Mohammadabad in Ghazipur.

On January 18, Allahabad High Court dismissed the March 15 order of the Ghazipur MP/MLA Court, which allowed Ansari to be kept in a superior-class jail in Banda. While giving the order, the court had said the order of the special court is without jurisdiction, and gangster, dreaded criminal Bahubali Ansari is not legally entitled to get a superior class in jail.

In December 2022, a Court in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur District convicted former Ansari and his aide (Bhim Singh) in a 26-year-old Gangster Case. This was the third case in which he has been convicted this year. He has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Earlier, in September last year, the High Court had convicted him in two cases. In one case, the HC had found him guilty of intimidating a Jailer who was performing public duty by abusing him and pointing a revolver/pistol toward him, and threatening to kill him in the year 2003.

In another case, the HC had convicted Ansari to 5 years in jail in connection with a 23-year-old case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.