More than 18 vehicles collided on the on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway due to dense fog brought on by intense cold wave in North India.

Several people have been injured in this accident, who have been admitted to the district hospital in Baghpat. The administration team has reached the spot and efforts are being made to evacuate the expressway.

Meanwhile, People of Delhi woke up to a icy cold New Year’s morning as the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees celsius, the lowest in 15 years. Cold wave conditions continue to persist in Delhi with dense fog reducing the visibility in most parts of the national capital on Friday morning.