Muzaffarnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Muzaffarnagar is one of the 11 districts that went to polls in the first phase on February 10. In Muzaffarnagar, there are six Assembly constituencies including Budhana, Charthawal, Khatauli, Meerapur, Muzaffarnagar and Purqazi (SC). All these Assembly Segments in Muzaffarnagar were won by BJP in 2017 and the party is eyeing to repeat the landslide victory this year too. The seat is currently represented by BJP candidate Kapil Dev Agarwal who won the 2017 Assembly Elections by defeating Gaurav Swarup Bansal from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 10,704 votes. This year too, the BJP has fielded Kapil Dev Agarwal against Congress' Subodh Sharma. This year, the Samajwadi Party, which is contesting the elections in alliance with RLD, has given a chance to RLD candidate Subodh. The BSP has fielded Pushpankar Deepak from the seat.

Muzaffarnagar Assembly Election 2022 Result: Live Updates