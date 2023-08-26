Home

‘I’m Handicapped’: Teacher In Infamous Slap Video Justifies Punishment, Humiliation Doled Out To Minor Student At Muzaffarnagar School

Tripta Tyagi was booked a day after a video showed her asking her students to slap the Class 2 boy at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: Tripta Tyagi, the school teacher seen encouraging students at a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district to slap their classmate–allegedly because the boy belongs to the minority community, justified her vile act under the garb of “disciplining the child” and that she asked the students to slap their classmate as she was “handicapped” and could not do so herself.

“The student had been asked to memorize a lesson but he failed to do so for months, so I had to discipline him. I am handicapped so I asked his classmates to slap him so he would learn a lesson and start taking his homework more seriously,” Tyagi said, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

This is Tripta Tyagi, teacher who beaten up Muslim kids because of their religious identity. She says that she is handicapped thus she asked other students to beat Altamash. She is right, she is handicapped but with her mentality.#ArrestTriptaTyagi pic.twitter.com/RiVYmeVyDy — Amock (@Politics_2022_) August 26, 2023

She claimed that the boy’s uncle was the one who asked her to discipline the kid and also shot the video. Asked about the incident, she said “Bacche ko tight karne ke liye tha” (was meant to discipline the boy).

Teacher booked under bailable offences

Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar Police on Saturday booked Tyagi for making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework. The school was also served a notice by the state education department in connection with the matter.

“Tripta Tyagi was booked a day after a video showed her asking her students to slap the Class 2 boy at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark,” police said.

The video elicited strong words from several political leaders with NCPCR, the apex child right body, demanding action against the accused teacher.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s family Tyagi was booked under IPC sections 323 and 504 — both non-cognizable offences. Such offences are bailable and do not lead to immediate arrest, and require a warrant, they said.

The accused teacher has claimed that the video has been tampered with in order to stoke tensions.

“She said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by his classmates, she was forced to do it as she is handicapped and was not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his assignment,” a senior official said.

‘All the Muslim students here’

On Friday, a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the students taking turns to slap their classmate as the boy stands there crying in humiliation and pain while the primary school teacher, Tripta Tyagi, keeps egging his classmates to continue the assault.

“Jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe hai (all the Muslim students here)…” the teacher can clearly be heard in the video as she encourages other students hit the boy with more force. “Why don’t you hit him with force,” Tyagi tells one of the students after he hits the boy.

The school is Neha Public School.

Muzaffar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The teacher is Tripta Tyagi. She made other students beat a Muslim Student. She does this regularly. So what is the use of going to the moon? pic.twitter.com/c5GSey8DSD — Reshma Alam (@reshma_alamD) August 25, 2023

“Hit him in the gut, hit harder,” Tyagi is heard telling the students as they take turns to slap the kid.

(With PTI inputs)

