New Delhi: In a stunning turn of events, the Varanasi Police has revealed that a 'Nepali' man, whose head was tonsured and who was reportedly assaulted for Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's recent remarks on Lord Ram, was, in fact, a local and was paid Rs 1,000 for what was actually a stunt.

Speaking to media, Varanasi SSP Amit Pathak said, "A person, Arun Pathak, posted a video on Facebook on July 16 containing objectionable remarks about political persons from neighbouring country. We took cognisance of the video and registered a case".

"We've arrested 6 persons in connection with the case. We contacted the person seen in video . He is Indian national and was paid Rs 1,000 for being recorded in video. We're investigating the matter", the officer further said.

The Varanasi Police also posted the following message on its Twitter account: “Action being taken against those seen making objectionable remarks on a neighbouring country in a video uploaded from a social media account in Varanasi on July 16. The person seen in the video is actually Indian, who was born in Varanasi and whose family members are in government jobs”.

Notably, the ‘victim’ was also made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and anti-Oli slogans. In fact, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was also inscribed on his head. The ‘incident’ had triggered massive uproar on social media.

Nepal’s envoy to India had spoken to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling for action in this case. The main accused is a person named Arun Pathak, who is the convenor of the local right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Sena.

Notably, the controversy pertains to recent remarks by Nepal PM Oli that ‘the real Ayodhya is in Nepal and Lord Ram is, in fact, not an Indian but a Nepali’.

The remark had come at a time India-Nepal ties are at an unprecedented low over a host of reasons.