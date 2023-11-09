Home

‘New Chapter In UP’s History’: CM Yogi After Special Cabinet Meet In Ayodhya; Here’s What Came Out Of It

The special state cabinet meeting which was held in Ayodhya earlier today has concluded, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that a new chapter has been added to the history of Uttar Pradesh.

Ayodhya: The special state cabinet meeting that was held in the Holy City of Ayodhya today has concluded. After the crucial meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that a new chapter has been added to the history of the state. “Today a new chapter has been added in the history of Uttar Pradesh. The entire cabinet of the UP government has come to Ayodhya Dham. An important meeting was held today regarding the development of UP. We know that 178 schemes of the Central and State Governments worth more than Rs 30,500 crore are already running in Ayodhya,” Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Notably, the special cabinet meeting was held to review preparations for the Diwali festival and the progress of the under-construction Ram Temple.

“14 important proposals were brought in the cabinet meeting today. The first proposal was to establish an Inland Waterways Authority in Uttar Pradesh…We have decided to create this authority at the state level” the Chief Minister said.

UP Special Cabinet Meeting: How Many Ministers Attended The Meet?

The crucial meeting was attended by CM Adityanath and 28 senior Cabinet ministers at the Ram Katha Museum in Ayodhya. He also announced the dates of the Winter session of the state Assembly, stating that it will start from November 28.

UP Special Cabinet Meeting: Important Decisions

The UP Chief Minister stated that the first proposal that was pitched the Cabinet meeting was establish an Inland Waterways Authority in Uttar Pradesh to boost water transport and promote water tourism.

“We have decided to create this authority at the state level,” he said during a media briefing.

He added that a direction has been given to set up Ayodhya Tirth Vikas Parishad and Ma Pateshesri Dham Tirth Vikas Parishad. Regulations for flying drones in the state were also approved.

“A drone policy will be implemented in the state to prevent the misuse of drones,” he said.

UP Special Cabinet Meeting: CM And Cabinet Minister Visited Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Construction Site

Earlier in the day, CM Adityanath visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction site. He along with cabinet ministers, offered prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple and at the site of Ram Lala Virajman.

Notably, this is the first time the Uttar Pradesh executive body has gathered in Ayodhya. The state police had tightened security and deployed the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the city.

Apart from its symbolic significance, the cabinet meeting focused on ongoing development initiatives and preparations for the upcoming Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. The city is preparing to illuminate the festival with a record-breaking number of diyas (earthen lamps), creating a mesmerizing spectacle of light and devotion.

The meeting also served as a prelude to the much-anticipated consecration of the idol of Lord Ram in the temple, scheduled for January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremonies alongside several prominent seers, marking a momentous occasion for the Hindu community.

These events highlight the enduring importance of Ayodhya as a spiritual and cultural hub. The cabinet meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the temple’s construction and its dedication to the city’s development and heritage preservation.

