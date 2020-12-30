Lucknow: At least 10 people in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday tested positive for the new UK strain of Coronavirus. While 3 people tested positive for the mutated coronavirus strain in Noida, 1 each tested positive in Meerut & Bareilly, and three in Ghaziabad. According to a report by Hindustan Times, an alert was issued by the Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government after the new strain was detected in a two-year-old girl. Also Read - What is a Vaccine Passport And How to Use it While Travelling From Next Year - All You Need to Know

All officials and hospital staff in the state have been directed to take extra precautions amid the new Coronavirus Strain.

Further, all those who have recently returned from the UK will have to undergo home quarantine for 28 days even if their RT-PCR report comes negative, said a report by HT. As per the UP government’s advisory, those who test positive for the new mutant strain would be kept in an isolation ward.

This came after 14 fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant were reported in the country earlier in the day, eight are from the national capital and seven from Bengaluru. All individuals who tested positive for this new strain had recently returned from the United Kingdom.

What is the new mutant coronavirus strain?

A mutation is referred to as a change in the genetic sequence of the virus. It happens over a period of time. This new COVID strain which was first discovered in the United Kingdom in September is said to be 70% more transmissible from the novel coronavirus disease and has prompted a wave of panic, travel bans, and border closures worldwide. Considering the situation, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Wednesday that the Centre has extended the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7, 2021.