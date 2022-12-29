New Year Eve Celebrations In Noida: Police Issue Traffic Advisory | Check Roads To Avoid

New Year’s eve celebrations: Noida police issue traffic advisory

Noida: The Noida Traffic police have issued an advisory in the wake of the New Year’s eve celebrations. The authorities have listed diversions and restrictions of vehicles that will come into force from 4 pm on December 31. According to the traffic advisory, the Roads around Sector 18, the biggest commercial hub of Noida, will be largely diverted by the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on the night of December 31 during New Years’ Eve celebrations.

The curbs in the movement of vehicles are largely centered around commercial centres and malls of the city, the police said.

“The road between nursery trisection and Sector 18 Metro station leading to Attapeer Chowk has been made a No-Parking Zone and no vehicles will be allowed to be parked here. The exit in front of the footover-bridge and Sector 18 Gurudwara to Sector 18 market will be closed,” the advisory states.

Here Are Some of The Important Details:

The road leading to Sector18 market from the Sector 18 Metro station will be closed.

This exit will be opened only for vehicles coming from Sector 18

The road between nursery trisection and Sector 18 Metro station leading to Attapeer Chowk has been made a No-Parking Zone

The exit in front of the footover-bridge and Sector 18 Gurudwara to Sector 18 market will be closed

The exit near Sector 18’s Mosaic Hotel will be used by vehicles leaving Sector 18 and will be closed for vehicles entering the market area.

Vehicles coming from Attapir Chowk can reach the multilevel parking from the HDFC Bank cut.

“A large number of officers will be deployed at places that see heavy footfall, including party hubs like Gardens Galleria,GIP, DLF Mall of India, Logix City Centre, Gaur City Mall and Ansal Mall. Vehicles parked on the roadside in places such as Kisan Chowk, Jagat Farm and Parichowk will be fined. Strict action will be taken against drink driving after checking offenders breathalysers,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) to Hindustan Times.