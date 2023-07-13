Home

Uttar Pradesh

Newborn Dies After UP Woman Forced To Give Birth On Toilet Seat As Hospital Denies Admission

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashwini Kumar however, claimed that the birth - or stillbirth - happened in the toilet but denied allegations that the hospital refused to attend to the woman in labour.

Sonbhadra, UP: In a tragic incident, a newborn died after a pregnant woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra was allegedly denied admission in a hospital and was forced to give birth inside a toilet.

According to reports, a pregnant woman, identified as Rashmi Singh, was rushed to the district hospital in Sonbhadra by her family after she complained of labour pains. The family claimed that incessantly pleaded with the doctors and the hospital staffers to grant her admission so she could give birth in a safe and sterile environment, however, the medical personnel kept averting them by giving excuses, India Today reported.

After waiting for a long time, the pregnant woman’s labour pain intensified and she was forced to give birth inside a washroom at the hospital on top a toilet seat. However, the baby’s head got stuck as it fell into the toilet while the mother was giving birth resulting in the newborn’s death, the report said.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the woman’s husband, Jagnayak Singh, a resident of Gothani village, said he brought his wife Rashmi Singh to the Government Mother and Child Hospital around 5 am on Wednesday after she experienced labour pain.

“We pleaded to the staff at the hospital to admit my wife but they refused to do anything and asked us to wait till the doctors arrived,” Singh told PTI. “My wife went to the bathroom at the reception in pain, where she delivered the child. The child fell into the toilet and died,” Singh added.

The family claimed that the newborn fell into the toilet during delivery, and could not be pulled out in time.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashwini Kumar however, claimed that the birth – or stillbirth – happened in the toilet but denied allegations that the hospital refused to attend to the woman in labour.

Following the incident, the family members of the woman raised a hue and cry and demanded action against the erring doctors. Soon, local BJP leaders staged a protest and criticised the mismanagement of the hospital. They also admonished the district administration and the CMO

According to the local people, the hospital staff along with the family members tried to rescue the newborn. But by the time the child was pulled out, it was already too late. The mother was then admitted to the labour room and her condition is said to be critical.

Denying allegations against the hospital, the CMO said, “The woman was seen by a lady doctor who told her that there was no heartbeat of the foetus. The woman was asked to wait for an ultrasound to clear the situation.” The officer, however, confirmed that the woman gave birth inside the bathroom. He also added that a probe has been ordered to look into the allegations.

“A panel of three doctors has been formed to probe the matter. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the incident,” the CMO said.

(With PTI inputs)

