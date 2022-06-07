Prayagraj: A newly married man landed in hospital after he overdosed on Viagra, a drug to treat erectile dysfunction, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. According to a reports, the man, who was married a few months back, began taking Viagra on the advice of his friends. He consumed the medicine more than recommended quantity, leading him to an overdose and subsequent hospitalisation.Also Read - Fake Websites Duping People In Name Of Chopper Rides To Char Dham on Rise in UP

He consumed as much as 200 mg of the drug daily, nearly four times the prescribed amount, according to a report in in indiatoday.in. After which he ended up with an erection which did not subside even after 20 days which led to his wife, who was upset and frustrated with the series of events, return to her maternal home. Also Read - Can Acne Affect Your Life More Than Just Your Skin? In UP, A Girl Kills herself Because Of Pimples

Though the Doctors at the hospital successfully performed penile prosthesis surgery on the man. However, the man will suffer from the problem throughout his life. Also Read - Pilgrimage Travel on Your Mind? Check Out These 7 Destinations Before Booking Your Tickets

According to the doctors, though the man can have children, tension in his private parts will never subside. He will have to forever wear a tight cloth to hide the bulge. He will soon be able to lead a normal life, they added.