Newly-Wed Telangana Woman Complains Of Stomach Ache, Gives Birth Day After Marriage

On the wedding night, the woman complained of acute stomach ache and was rushed to a hospital where doctors revealed that she was seven months pregnant

Greater Noida, UP: A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida was left shocked after his bride gave birth to a baby girl, day after the couple’s wedding. The incident happened when the woman, a resident of Telangana’s Secunderabad, complained of stomach ache on the wedding night at her husband’s house in a village of Greater Noida.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where to the husband and in-laws’ utter shock and disbelief, the doctors revealed that the newly-wed bride was seven-months pregnant and later gave birth to a baby girl on the next day, India Today reported.

According to the report, the couple got married on Monday, June 26. On the wedding night, the woman complained of acute stomach ache and was rushed to a hospital where doctors revealed that she was seven months pregnant, leaving the husband and the in-laws stunned.

The groom’s family claimed that the woman’s family knew about her pregnancy but did not tell them. They said the woman’s family had told them that she recently underwent a surgery for removing kidney stones which caused her belly to appear bloated and swollen. However, groom’s family were left bewildered when doctors made the shocking revelation about her pregnancy, the report said.

After the disclosure of her pregnancy, the husband as well as the in-laws refused to accept the woman or her baby and informed her family of the incident. The bride’s relatives arrived in Greater Noida and eventually both families reached an agreement and no police action was required. The woman’s family then took her and the back with them to Secunderabad, according to the report.

Officials at the local police station said they received information about the incident, however, the families reached an agreement and no police complaint was filed.

Newly-wed sister flee after looting in-laws’ house

In a similar incident, earlier this month, two sisters from Uttar Pradesh, who had recently got married to two cousin brothers in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, allegedly decamped with gold and Rs 2.5 lakh cash from the house of their in-laws, less than a week after the wedding.

As per reports, the husband of one of the sisters, Bharat Gupta, a resident of Gwalior’s Darpan Colony, filed a complaint at the Thatipur police station stating that he and his cousin, Rohit Gupta, had recently been wed to Sanjana and Anjali Chauhan, two sisters hailing from Gorakhpur in from Uttar Pradesh.

Bharat Gupta in his complaint said he and his cousin, Rohit, got engaged to the sisters on June 9 and another cousin of his, Bunty Gupta and his friends Jeetu and Lalu had played matchmakers, India Today reported.

The couples were wed on June 11, but barely five days after the wedding, when Bharat left for work at the High Court on Thursday, Sanjana and Anjali ran away from the house with gold and Rs 2.5 Lakh in cash, the report said.

