‘News Of Stampede At Mathura Temple Is False’: Mathura Police; WATCH

SSP Shailesh Pandey said the police teams at the spot managed the situation professionally and competently.

SSP Shailesh Pandey urged the people to not get carried away by rumours.

Mathura Police: The Mathura Police have refuted the incident of a stampede at the Shreeji Temple of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

Shailesh Pandey, SSP Mathura said that there was a heavy rush of devotees, and keeping this in mind the Mathura Police had already made elaborate arrangements right from the entry point to the exit point.

WATCH THE SSP’s BYTE HERE

SSP Shailesh Pandey said that lakhs of devotees had turned up at the temple and the police teams at the spot managed the situation professionally and competently.

He urged the people to not get carried away by the rumours and not believe this news.

