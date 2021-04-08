Ghaziabad: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday announced night curfew from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM starting tonight. Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that the authorities, after reviewing the situation with the police and medical department, decided to impose night curfew in the district. Also Read - Over 80 Students of IIT Roorkee Test Positive for COVID-19, Five Hostels Sealed

“To effectively contain the spread of COVID-19 in Ghaziabad, we have decided to impose night curfew in the district. The timing of the curfew will be 10 pm to 5 am,” Ajay Shankar Pandey said. Also Read - Covid-19: Night Curfew in Noida From 10 PM to 5 AM Till April 17, Essential Services Exempted

The Noida administration has also imposed night prohibition/regulation order in the district from 10 pm to 5 am till 17th April 2021. All movement of essential goods/commodities and essential/medical services have been exempted.

Earlier, night curfew was imposed under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from Thursday till April 16 as the coronavirus cases continue to surge.

There will be an exemption on ferrying essential items and there will be no ban on movement of goods vehicles, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in a statement on Wednesday. The night curfew, starting from April 8, will be from 9 pm to 6 am till April 16, Prakash said. “From 6 am to 9 pm, work will be done with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.”

The night curfew will be imposed in areas that come under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and not in the rural areas, the official said.

Government/semi-government personnel working in night shift and those engaged in essential services in the private sector will get an exemption. People moving in the railway station, bus station and airport can move by showing their tickets, the official said.