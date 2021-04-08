Lucknow: A night curfew will be imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow from tomorrow, 8 April 2021, from 9 PM to 6 AM everyday, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur announced on Wednesday evening. The night curfew will be imposed only in Lucknow’s Municipal Corporation area and not in the rural areas, the district administration clarified. Similar restrictions are also expected to be imposed in Varanasi. Also Read - Tirupati Balaji Temple Temporarily Suspends Sarva Darshan Tokens From April 12

The Lucknow district administration laid down rules for the curfew and said that normal work with COVID-19 precautions will continue during the day between 6 AM and 9 PM. However, during the curfew hours, all non-essential activities will be restricted.

What’s allowed:

Supply of fruits, vegetables and milk will be permitted during night curfew hours.

Medicines and groceries will be available.

Petrol, diesel and LPG stations will remain open.

Government and semi-government officials working night shift and private sector personnel engaged in essential activities will be exempted from the curfew.

People going to railway stations, bus depots and airport will be allowed if they show their ticket.

Movement of freight trains will continue.

Uttar Pradesh government has given district magistrates the authority to impose a night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM if more than 500 cases of coronavirus are reported in their respective zones.

Earlier in the day, Lucknow shut down all educational and coaching institutes in the district, barring medical, nursing and paramedical institutions. Examinations are being conducted under strict regulations of Covid-19 protocol.