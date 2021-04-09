Lucknow: Taking preventive measures to check on the spread of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday imposed a night curfew in Moradabad district from 10 PM to 6 AM. Issuing an order, the Moradabad district administration said the night curfew will come into effect from tonight itself and will be in place till April 16. However, essential services will be allowed during this time. Also Read - Surgical Face Mask or 5-Layered Mask? Find Out Which Mask is More Effective to Fight COVID-19

As per the guidelines from the Moradabad district administration, people engaged in all essential and emergency services will be allowed to continue their work during the night curfew hours. The order also stated that people coming to and from railway stations and interstate bus terminals would be allowed to travel but would need to show their tickets. Also Read - Over 70 Vaccine Centres in Mumbai Shut After Shortage, Govt Calls The Information 'Farce' | Key Points

Also Read - COVID-19 Travel Guidelines For Kashmir: Coronavirus Test Mandatory For Those Travelling by Road

In the set of guidelines, the district administration in Moradabad also asked people to take all necessary COVID-19 precautions to control the spread of the deadly infection in the city. It added that appropriate actions will be taken by the officials against the violators.

Apart from Moradabad, the night curfew has been imposed in several other districts as well in the wake of the coronavirus cases in the state.

The development comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh reported 39 more coronavirus fatalities and 8,490 new cases on Thursday, taking the toll to 9,003 and tally to 6,54,404.

As per updates from health bulletin, there are 39,338 active cases and 6.06 lakh patients have recovered so far.