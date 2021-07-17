Lucknow: In an effort to make all staff members come to office in a dignified manner, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat on Saturday issued an order asking its staff members not to come to work wearing jeans and T-shirts during office hours. This order was issued by Narendra Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary in the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Mask is Way More Expensive Than Her T-Shirt, Hold Your Jaws!

The fresh order from the state secretariat said that now all the employees of the secretariat will wear clothes according to the dignity of the secretariat. This instruction has been issued to all the officers and employees of the secretariat.

Now no one is allowed to enter the Secretariat wearing jeans and T-shirt or other casual wear. The order has asked all the officers and employees to wear only formal dress during office hours, as per the dignity of the secretariat.

(With inputs from IANS)