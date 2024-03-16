Home

Uttar Pradesh

‘No Curfew, No Danga, UP Mein Sab Changa’: CM Adityanath Attacks Previous Govts For ‘Maligning’ State

‘No Curfew, No Danga, UP Mein Sab Changa’: CM Adityanath Attacks Previous Govts For ‘Maligning’ State

Yogi Adityanath asserted that security of women, minorities, and businessmen has increased manifold since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and he took charge as Chief Minister of the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting in Moradabad, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday launched a blistering attack on previous governments, accusing the opposition regimes of maligning the image of the state where curfews and riots were the norm before the BJP came to power in 2017.

“Aaj no curfew-no danga, UP mein sab changa” (Today there is no curfew, no riot here, because everything is fine in UP),” Adityanath proclaimed, while asserting that security of women, minorities, and businessmen has increased manifold since he took charge as Chief Minister of the state.

#WATCH | Moradabad: At an event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, "…Today, Uttar Pradesh has been successful in proving itself best in every area. In 7 years, no riot took place in the state…In Ayodhya, the 'PranpratIshtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla occurred… pic.twitter.com/240EPU6KZH — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

“All festivals are being celebrated peacefully. Whether it’s Guru Purab, Holi, Eid, Diwali, or Christmas, all are celebrated joyously. Everyone has the freedom to celebrate festivals in their own way. There is security and prosperity here,” CM Adityanath said while addressing a public meeting at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium (Physical Ground) in Rampur

“Today, no one can endanger the security of daughters and businessmen. If anyone tries, he will face consequences,” Yogi added while emphasizing that his government is committed to providing security and facilities to the state’s residents.

Govt fulfilling responsibilities

“The government is fulfilling its responsibilities. With such governance, the country is witnessing unprecedented development,” he asserted.

Adityanath also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 84 development projects worth Rs 610 crore in Rampur.

A short film showcasing the development works in Rampur was screened during the event. The CM also honoured the beneficiaries of various schemes.

BJP govt working for farmers’ upliftment

The Chief Minister highlighted that previously, farmers lacked access to electricity. However, this year, Rs 2,600 crore has been allocated in the budget for free tube well irrigation, ensuring better agricultural practices.

“The government is diligently working towards ensuring timely payment of sugarcane prices to our ‘Annadata’ farmers and providing them with higher prices for their produce. Additionally, efforts are underway to create employment opportunities for the youth,” he said.

“On February 19, with the blessings of the Prime Minister, investment proposals of Rs. 10.5 lakh crore have been implemented in the state, which will provide employment to 35 lakh youth. The youth, who previously sought jobs in other parts of the country and abroad, are now finding employment opportunities within the state,” he added.

‘No one can grab anyone’s land today’

The CM said that the foundation stone of a new university has been laid today for Mirzapur and Rampur division.

Castigating the previous government for hindering university construction, Adityanath said, “Earlier, universities were not allowed to be built. People attempted to grab land and claim it as their own. Today, no one can unlawfully take land from the poor. If we need land, we negotiate and provide four times the compensation; we do not grab land by force.”

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.