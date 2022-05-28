Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, no female worker, working at any factory, is now bound to work before 6 am and after 7 pm, without her written consent. As per the latest order passed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government, if working beyond the aforementioned hours, employers will have to prove female workers with free transportation, food and sufficient supervision. The latest move is seen as an effort by the Uttar Pradesh government to empower urban and rural women through its schemes.Also Read - In 10 Points : What Is 'Parivar Kalyan Card' Yogi Government Is Planning To Launch In UP?

As per the latest order, now ensures are bound to provide toilets, washrooms, changing-room, drinking facilities and light near the workplace. Further, during the working hours between 7:00 pm to 06:00 am, not less than four women workers shall be allowed to work in the premises or a particular department.

Uttar Pradesh | No female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6am & after 7pm; to also be provided free transportation, food & sufficient supervision, if working during the aforementioned hours: Govt pic.twitter.com/b6cSOXnJm3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2022

What Does The New Order Say: In Points

No Woman worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 06:00 AM and after 07:00 PM.

No Woman worker shall be terminated from her employment if she denies working between 07:00 PM to 06:00 AM.

Women workers working between 07:00 PM to 06:00 AM shall be provided free transportation from their residence to the workplace by the employer of the factory and back.

Women workers working between 07:00 PM to 06:00 AM shall be provided food by the employer of the factory.

Women workers working between 07:00 PM to 06:00 AM shall be provided sufficient supervision during working hours and journey thereof.

The employer shall ensure toilets, washrooms, changing-room, drinking facilities and lights near the workplace.

During the working between 07:00 PM to 06:00 AM, not less than four women workers shall be allowed to work in the premises or a particular department.

The employer shall intimate the arrangement proposed by him in connection to the employment of female workers to the Inspector of factories of the region concerned, for verification, affording him a maximum period of seven days for such verification.

The employer shall send a monthly report electronically or otherwise to the Inspector of factories of the region concerned about the details of women workers engaged during the night shift and shall also send an express report whenever there is some untoward incident to the Inspector of factories of the region concerned, and local Police Station as well.

The Inspector of factories shall enforce the safe working conditions of women workers and carefully take note of the non-compliance in their inspection from time to time.

The employer shall take appropriate steps to prevent sexual harassment. The employer shall maintain a complaint mechanism in the factory itself as prescribed in the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 or in any other related enactments.

The women worker shall be made aware of their rights in particular by prominently displaying the guideline as may be required.

Permission shall be deemed cancelled automatically on violation of any conditions prescribed above by the employer of the factory.

Earlier, the BJP government in the state had proposed Rs 75.50 crore for a women empowerment scheme. The state administration has also recommended establishing cyber support desks for women at the district level.