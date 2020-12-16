Aligarh, Dec 16 (PTI): In a shocking incident, a groom was stabbed to death barely hours after his marriage by some of his friends in a village near here because he refused to provide them more liquor to enjoy the celebrations. Also Read - Japan's 'Twitter Killer' Takahiro Shiraishi Sentenced To Death; Over 400 People Turn Up To Watch Verdict

Police said the incident took place on Monday night in Palimukim Pur village when the 28-year-old Bablu went to meet his friends soon after his marriage. Also Read - Bengal Horror! Woman Smashes Son's Head, Roasts Him with Ghee, Camphor And Spices

His friends, already in an inebriated state, demanded more liquor from him, but the victim expressed his inability to arrange it saying that they already have enough of it, police said. Also Read - Choreographer Punit Pathak And Nidhi Moony Singh to Get Married Today - All About The Low-Key Affair

This triggered arguments resulting in one of his friends stabbing him in a fit of rage, said police, adding the victim was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The main accused Ramkhiladi was arrested on Tuesday, Circle Officer Naresh Singh said on Wednesday.

Five other accused are yet to be arrested as they are absconding, Singh said, adding they too would be nabbed soon.

(Except the headline, the entire article has been take from PTI and is unedited.)