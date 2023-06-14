Home

‘No Lungi Or Nighty’: Row Erupts After Noida Housing Society Imposes Bizarre Dress Code For Residents

The Himsagar Apartment in Greater Noida issued a notice to its residents and requested the residents not to wear lungis and nighties outside their flats.

While some residents welcomed the move, many have criticised it for infringing upon personal choices regarding clothing.

Greater Noida: In a move that surprised many of the residents, an apartment in Greater Noida banned wearing ‘Lungi’ and ‘nighty’ on the premises of the society. Notably, the Himsagar Apartment in Greater Noida issued a notice to its residents and requested the residents not to wear lungis and nighties outside their flats. While some residents welcomed the move, many have criticised it for infringing upon personal choices regarding clothing.

The notice reads, “It is expected from all of you that whenever you roam in the society at any time, you should pay special attention to your conduct and dress so that you do not give any chance to someone to object to your behaviour… Therefore, everyone is requested not to roam around wearing lungi and nightie which are home wear.”

Reacting to the notice from the society, CK Kalra, RWA President told ANI, “This is a good decision taken by society and everyone must respect it, there is nothing to oppose. If women wear nighties and roam around, that will be uncomfortable for men and if men wear Lungis that would be uncomfortable for women as well so we need to respect each other.”

UP: A society in Greater Noida imposes dress code, and bans nighties and lungies in the society premises This is a good decision taken by society and everyone must respect it, there is nothing to oppose. If women wear nighties and roam around, that will be uncomfortable for men… pic.twitter.com/l0ivqq9gOG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2023

While some others criticised the move. A user on Twitter wrote, “Nighties and lungis are a bit inappropriate for walking in public places this is declared old-school thinking these days but some dressing protocols have to be followed.”

“I am sorry but this is not inclusive. They needed to ban cartoon printed boxer shorts and night suits in prints and checks masquerading as sportswear too,” another user wrote.

“Yet another instance of RWA acting like a khap panchayat,” the third user wrote.

