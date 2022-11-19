No Place For Hawkers In Noida’s Brahmaputra Market As Big Shops Take Up Empty Space After Anti Encroachment Drive

India.com Exclusive: Many street vendors gathered yesterday in the market to narrate their ordeals to the people there.

The big shops of Brahmaputra market have taken up the space vacated by the street vendors.

Noida: The street vendors of Noida’s Brahmaputra market have been thrown out following the authority’s drive against “illegal vendors”. The Noida Authority started an anti-encroachment drive on November 15 at the Brahmaputra market to remove unauthorised “illegal hawkers and vendors”. However, the big shops are now taking up the space vacated by street vendors.

Located in Sector 29, this market used to be buzzing with many small eateries and tiny kiosks that whip up some of the best street food in the area. The market wears a sad look now as the small food kiosks are gone and the biggies of the market have extended their shops to take up the vacant area. Many street vendors had gathered yesterday in the market to narrate their ordeals to the people there.

Local residents have also taken note of this development as a visitor wrote on Twitter, “Gone yesterday,back today… Only the poor theli wala and poor vendors suffered. The biggie of the market is back putting up stalls in the market.” The same user had earlier thanked Noida Authorities for their crackdown and cleaning of Brahmaputra market.

Gone yesterday,back today… Only the poor theli wala and poor vendors suffered.The biggie of the market is back putting up stalls in the market @noida_authority @CeoNoida @myogioffice @myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/BKJWmVbhqD — Anamika Chopra (@anachopra1) November 18, 2022

India.com spoke to many vendors who were dissolute as their livelihood is gone and they are clueless about their future. The street vendors claimed that despite a stay order from the court, the Noida Authorities are carrying on with this crackdown. “Despite the 2014 court order, the authorities have gone ahead and razed our businesses to the ground. We pleaded with them, showed our papers and the court order but they did not pay any heed to the situation at hand,” a street vendor said.

Watch: A Street Vendor Narrates Her Ordeal As The Market Remains Shut For 4th Day

This is not the first time that the authorities have conducted a “cleanliness drive” at Brahmaputra Market. To recall, in September last year, the Noida Authority (NA) carried out a similar anti-encroachment drive against illegal street vendors in the market.