New Delhi: As part of 'Unlock 3' norms, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed gyms to reopen in Gautam Buddh Nagar district from August 5. "In an earlier order, it was inadvertently mentioned as one of the places to remain closed in the earlier order," Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate said.

Prior to this, an official order said that restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, have been extended till August 31 in Gautam Buddh Nagar district which includes the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida.

Political, social, sporting or religious congregations, protest rallies or processions will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the period, the district police had said.

The order was issued by the district police in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, even as “Unlock 3” – the third phase of easing of restrictions imposed as part of the coronavirus lockdown – began across the country from August 1.

As of yesterday, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, had recorded 5,203 COVID-19 cases, of which 796 are active. There have been 42 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the district, while more than 4,365 patients have been discharged after treatment, according to official data.