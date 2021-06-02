Firozabad: In a bid to encourage Covid vaccination in the state, Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad has decided that government employees will not receive their salaries unless and until they are vaccinated. Chief Development Officer, Charchit Gaur on Wednesday said that District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has issued an oral order of “no vaccination, no salary”. Also Read - DCGI Takes BIG Step For Rollout of Foreign Vaccines Like Pfizer, Moderna in India

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking various steps to speed up the vaccination drive and put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the order, if any employee refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the department will initiate action to the district administration and stop their salary for the month of May, Gaur said.

District treasury officers and other departmental heads have been given directions to implement the order and were asked to make a list and ensure vaccination. The employees are trying to get themselves vaccinated in fear that their salary might be stopped, Gaur said.

Last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration decided to ramp up vaccine drive in a determined move to become the first fully vaccinated district in India. Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY ordered various vaccination camps at RWA societies, offices as well as a 24-hour drive-through vaccination centre at Felix Hospital in Sector 137.

On the other hand, Etawah administration in Uttar Pradesh pronounced a novel idea to promote COVID-19 vaccination by selling liquor to only those who have taken the vaccine shot. Liquor stores in Saifai of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district put up a notice that reads “No liquor without vaccine certificate”, selling liquor only to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and produce authentic certificates.