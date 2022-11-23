Noida: 116 Ponds In 96 Villages Along Yamuna Expressway To Be Revived For Groundwater Recharge

Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration have decided to rejuvenate as many as 116 ponds in the area, which have been in a bad shape for quite some time.

116 ponds along the 165-kms-long Yamuna Expressway to be revived.

Noida: Noida residents, here is some good news for you. Those who have been facing water problems, can now say goodbye to them. In a bid to resolve water-related issues, Uttar Pradesh government has planned to revive old water bodies that have become defunct now. In alignment with the cause, the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration have decided to rejuvenate as many as 116 ponds in the area, which have been in a bad shape for quite some time.

As the state government directed Noida authority to identify and rejuvenate these water bodies in order to recharge the groundwater table during the rainy season, both the organisations have begun to put in work. “We have directed the land department to profile the 116 ponds properly so that we can start the rejuvenation process of these waterbodies. The land department will coordinate with the administration to carry out the rejuvenation work,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Yeida.

116 PONDS IN 96 VILLAGES

The Yeida controls 96 villages in which it has identified land for planned development along the Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. The ponds are located in these 96 villages that fall in Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts. The Yeida has also notified around 250,000 hectares of land for the planned development along Yamuna Expressway, out of which around 20,000 hectares have been already acquired, an authority official told Hindustan Times.

The ponds have been dying a slow death because groundwater is depleting very fast in the region due to infrastructural works. Some of these ponds have been encroached upon and almost all have depleted water level, said officials.

“We have directed the land department that if needed, they can take help from the district administration and remove all encroachments to rejuvenate the waterbodies. We will also try to engage villagers in the process so that the ponds stay free of encroachments in the future,” CEO Singh added.