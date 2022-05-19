Noida: A 12-year-old boy in Noida’s Parthala village died by strangling himself while performing a “superman stunt” to post on his social media. According to a report in timesofindia.com, During the incident, four of his younger sister were with him, one of them was holding a mobile camera to capture the moment.Also Read - Fix Meters, Stop Over-Charging Passengers: Noida Administration Gets Tough on Auto-Rickshaw Drivers

The incident took place on May 14, when the deceased, Surjeet tied a cloth around his neck like a cape to imitate the comic book hero. When he jumped from a wooden box he strangled himself after the cloth got stuck on one of the edge of the box. The whole tragedy was recorded by one of his sister.

"Surjeet was trying to fly like Superman with a cape around his neck. At the time of the incident, he was with his four sisters, aged 11, 9, 7 and 5. His 11-year-old sister was recording the video for him," Sharad Kant Sharma, in- charge of the Sector 113 police station was quoted as saying by timesofindia.

The boy’s sisters raised the alarm, prompting their mother to rush inside the house. Surjeet was taken to a nearby private hospital and later referred to the District Hospital in Sector 30.

The family members of the minor told police he was fond of watching Superman videos and would often try to emulate the comic book hero.