Noida: In a tragic incident on the day of Holi, two youths were killed while another was seriously injured after their bike crashed into the divider of the Dadri Railway flyover in Noida and they plummeted 30-35 feet to the ground on Friday, reported news agency IANS. One of the deceased has been identified as Vikas (21), a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar's Ecotech 3, while the second person was yet to be identified, the police said.

According to Surajpur Station House Officer (SHO), Awadhesh Pratap Singh, the incident took place at around 1.30 pm when three men riding a bike hit the divider of the Dadri Railway flyover and fell down.

"Out of the three, two people have died, while the third person Deva (25), a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar's Salarpur, is currently admitted at the Kailash Hospital in an injured state," he told IANS. As per the latest reports, the condition of the injured person is critical. Prima facie it looks like the trio were under the influence of alcohol and necessary legal action is being taken, the police said.

(Based on IANS inputs)