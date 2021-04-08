Noida: A 26-year-old committed suicide by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district (Noida) on Wednesday night, reported Hindi news platform Dainik Bhaskar. The deceased, Hina was the wife of Aman Singla, a GST department assistant commissioner posted in Delhi. Hina was rushed to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. Also Read - Noida Administration Asks Residents to Inform it About Arrival of Outsiders Amid COVID-19 Surge

As per Dainik Bhaskar report, preliminary investigations have revealed the cause of suicide as dowry harassment and domestic strife. Police have taken the woman’s husband and in-laws into custody for questioning. Also Read - Noida Authority Allots 60,000 Sq Metres Land to Microsoft at Rs 103.66 Crore

Married six months ago Also Read - After Delhi, Noida to Build Its First Waste To Wonder Theme Park Soon | Details Here

Aman Singla, who lives in Sector-39, Noida, is posted as Assistant Commissioner in Revenue Services department in Delhi. His wife Hina Singla was studying Chartered Accounts. Hina consumed poison on Wednesday night and was admitted to a Noida hospital in critical condition, where she was put on ventilator support. But she died some time later. Hina and Aman were married six months ago.

Meena Bansal, maternal aunt of deceased Hina, said that a lot of dowry was given in their wedding but Hina’s husband and in-laws were not happy. There was feud in the house everyday and Hina was also beaten up.

Three including husband detained

The family says that as soon as they got to know about Hina’s attempt to kill herself, they admitted her to the hospital for treatment. On getting the information, the police reached the spot and started investigating the case. ADCP Noida Rannvijay Singh says that there was a rift between Aman Singla and his wife due to which she committed suicide. He said that Aman Singla and his parents have been detained by the police.