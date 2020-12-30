At least 10 people in Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for the new UK strain of Coronavirus and 3 among them are from Noida. All individuals who tested positive for this new strain had recently returned from the United Kingdom. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: 10 in UP Test Positive For UK Mutant Coronavirus Variant, Officials on Alert

In addition, seven people who returned to Karnataka from the UK, were also found to be infected with the mutated strain of coronavirus

This new COVID strain which was first discovered in the United Kingdom in September, is said to be 70% more transmissible from the novel coronavirus disease and has prompted a wave of panic, travel bans and border closures worldwide.

Considering the situation, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Wednesday that the Centre has extended the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7, 2021.