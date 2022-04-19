Noida/Uttar Pradesh: Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday reported 107 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 33 are school students. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar reached 411, with children constituting around 100 cases. Meanwhile, health authorities in Delhi and Noida have instructed schools to follow the Covid protocols strictly and to set up Covid help desks. Schools have been directed to close down the wing or the school completely even if a single case of Covid is reported among students. Parents have also been asked not to send children to school if they report any symptoms of viral illness.Also Read - Noida: Parents Used THIS Unique Way To Protest Fee Hike By Private Schools
Noida COVID Alert: Here’s Your 10-point Cheatsheet
- The Uttar Pradesh government yesterday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in the capital Lucknow and six NCR districts.
- The government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said here.
- In the wake of a rise in cases, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj urged the public to not panic but take caution against the virus.
- The doctors pointed out that the typical symptoms include mild cough, cold, fever, and headache.
- He had appealed to the people to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate COVID-19-related assistance.
- Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 99,043 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.
- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to identify people in these districts who have not been fully vaccinated yet and administer the jab to them on priority while getting those with Covid symptoms tested.
- At present, the total number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh is 695.
- More than 86.34 per cent of the state’s adult population has received both doses of the anti-Covid vaccine while over 94 per cent of adolescents in the 15 to 17 age group have received their first dose.
- Experts are of the view that the number of Covid cases may rise in the coming days but the chances of patients needing hospitalization or becoming very serious are slim.