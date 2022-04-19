Noida/Uttar Pradesh: Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday reported 107 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 33 are school students. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar reached 411, with children constituting around 100 cases. Meanwhile, health authorities in Delhi and Noida have instructed schools to follow the Covid protocols strictly and to set up Covid help desks. Schools have been directed to close down the wing or the school completely even if a single case of Covid is reported among students. Parents have also been asked not to send children to school if they report any symptoms of viral illness.Also Read - Noida: Parents Used THIS Unique Way To Protest Fee Hike By Private Schools

Noida COVID Alert: Here’s Your 10-point Cheatsheet