After Booze Drive To Murthal Turns Fatal As 25-Year-Old Woman Dies In Car Crash, 5 Injured

The initial probe suggests that the car was overspeeding at the time of this accident, however, the driver claimed otherwise.

A 25-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in Noida on February 11.

Noida: A 25-year-old woman was killed in a car crash that took place at around 12.30 am on the elevated road near Gijhod under Sector 24 police station limits. According to the police, the victim along with five others was planning to visit Murthal after a ‘liquor party’ for some paranthas.

The initial probe suggests that the car was overspeeding at the time of this accident however, the driver claimed otherwise. The driver of the car said that the speed of the car was around 70-80 kmph but the Police suspect that it was over 100 kmph.

The victim has been identified as Bhoomika Jaduan, a native of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh. She worked at a private management company here.

Those injured have been identified as Robin, Prabhash, Arpit, Abhishek and Shweta, all in their 20s, police said.

“The hatchback had six passengers, including two women, and appears to have been over-speeding. The driver lost control and hit the divider on the right side of the road. The victim was sitting in the rear but due to the collision, the car’s window broke and she suffered a severe head injury and died on the spot,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi.

“This was a group of friends. They had a party last night where they had drinks. They planned to visit Murthal where they wanted to have parathas. However, the car met with the crash at the elevated road itself,” the additional DCP told PTI.

Police said the woman’s father has arrived in Noida and will be filing a complaint and accordingly, an FIR would be lodged in the case to initiate legal proceedings.

“It is apparently a case of negligence while driving and legal action would be taken against the driver,” Dwivedi said.

Murthal is a village in Haryana’s Sonipat, around 100 km from Noida and famous for 24×7 dhabas.

