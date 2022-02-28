Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh on Monday urged residents to inform it about people, including students, from the district who are stuck in war-hit Ukraine. The administration said the information has been sought as part of the Centre’s Operation Ganga, an initiative to bring back Indians stranded in the European country. The appeal comes amid reports of several students from several parts of India, including Uttar Pradesh, who are in Ukraine calling home for evacuation in the wake of Russia’s invasion of that country.Also Read - PM Modi Chairs Another High-Level Meeting on Ukraine Crisis; Several Union Ministers Present

As you are aware of the emergency situation in Ukraine, the Indian government has launched Operation Ganga to provide relief to the people, including students, who are in Ukraine, Gautam Buddh Nagar Additional District Magistrate Balram Singh said. Hence, you all are requested to provide information of Gautam Buddh Nagar residents who are currently in Ukraine. The information can be provided at tehsil-level, Singh said in a statement.

The administration shared the contact details of its officials whom the district residents can call to share inputs. The officials who can be contacted are:

Deputy Collector (Sadar) Ankit Kumar – 8299138374 Deputy Collector (Dadri) Alok Kumar Gupta – 9927760215 Deputy Collector (Jewar) Rajinikant – 9759126838 City Magistrate (Noida) Dharmendra Singh – 9084053638, and Deputy Collector (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Ankit Kumar Verma 8285179367

As the Ukraine-Russia situation continued to remain grim, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening called a second high-level meeting. In an earlier meeting today, the government decided to send four Union ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded there.

