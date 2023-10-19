Home

Uttar Pradesh

Noida Air Pollution: Driving Old Car, Flouting Pollution Norms? Get Ready to Face Action

Noida Air Pollution: Driving Old Car, Flouting Pollution Norms? Get Ready to Face Action

Noida Air Pollution: Strict action will be taken against five categories of violators -- 10-year-old diesel vehicles, 15-year-old petrol vehicles, vehicles with expired pollution certificates, fitness certificate expired vehicles and action against those who burn stubble and others.

Noida Traffic Police will conduct checks at various designated points across the district.

Noida: If you are driving an old car and flouting pollution norms in Noida, Greater Noida, get ready to face action. Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has started a 15-day special inspection drive to take action against vehicle owners for violating pollution control norms as part of implementing the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Officials told Indian Express that the traffic police will conduct checks at various designated points across the district.

Trending Now

Officials said action will be taken against five categories of violators — 10-year-old diesel vehicles, 15-year-old petrol vehicles, vehicles with expired pollution certificates, fitness certificate expired vehicles and action against those who burn stubble and others.

You may like to read

“Vehicles exceeding their end-of-life tenure will be seized,” Anil Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida, told media.

Police said strict action will be taken against violators under the provisions of the Air Quality Management Act 75.

Giving details, officials said six teams have been formed to carry out the special inspection drive and implement the guidelines. They added that these teams will work under the supervision of Assistant Police Commissioner Traffic I and II and action will be taken as per rules for the prevention of (GRAP) at the zone level also.

Along with the Noida Traffic Police, the District Divisional Transport Officer and Regional Pollution Control Board will also take action in case of violation of pollution norms by vehicle owners.

To bring the pollution under check, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is promoting several measures, including the preference for hybrid or electric vehicles over fuel-based ones, ensuring proper engine tuning, turning off engines at stoplights, maintaining tire pressure, and keeping the vehicle’s Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate up to date.

The development comes as Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was on Wednesday registered in the ‘moderate’ category, while the minimum temperature settled at 17.3 degrees Celsius, slightly dropping 7 degrees in the day, as per officials.

Notably, the air pollution levels have come down in both Noida and Greater Noida, giving some respite from the toxic air-quality in the city. The Air Quality Index of Noida was recorded as 80 on Wednesday, slipping to ‘green’ zone which is termed as ‘satisfactory’ while on Wednesday, the AQI was recorded as 129 (moderate).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES