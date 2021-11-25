Noida Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia at the project site. After laying the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi highlighted the slew of measures undertaken by the government to change the face of Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Parthala Traffic Becomes Pain Point For Noida Extension Residents

Taking a dig at previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Uttar Pradesh was kept in deprivation and darkness earlier but it is now getting what it always deserved and is making its mark internationally under a “double-engine” BJP rule. Also Read - Noida Airport Will Surpass Delhi's IGIA to Become India's Leading Airport: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Here are the top quotes: