Noida Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia at the project site. After laying the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi highlighted the slew of measures undertaken by the government to change the face of Uttar Pradesh.
Taking a dig at previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Uttar Pradesh was kept in deprivation and darkness earlier but it is now getting what it always deserved and is making its mark internationally under a "double-engine" BJP rule.
Here are the top quotes:

- 20 years back BJP government saw the dream of constructing an international airport here. However it got stuck due tussle of previous govts sitting at Lucknow & Delhi: PM Modi
- Previous state govt wrote a letter to stop the project. But now we’re witnessing its ‘bhumi pujan’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- For the first time after 7 decades of freedom, UP has started getting what it has always deserved. UP is today fast becoming the most connected region of the country thanks to the efforts of double engine government: PM Modi
- Noida International Airport will directly connect a major centre of export with international markets. It will enable farmers of this region to export perishable goods like vegetables, fruits, & fish: PM Narendra Modi
- Noida International Airport will give new employment opportunities to thousands of people of western UP: PM Modi
- Noida International Airport at Jewar will become logistics gateway of northern India: PM Narendra Modi
- With the efforts of the double engine government, today Uttar Pradesh is turning into the most connected region of the country
- PM Modi said some political parties in the country have always kept their self-interest paramount. “The thinking of these people is self-interest, their own development and that of their family.”
- We are making sure that the projects do not get stuck, do not keep hanging…we try to ensure that the infrastructure work is completed within the stipulated time: PM Modi said.