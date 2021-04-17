Noida: In the wake of rising cases, residents of highrises here have asked the authorities to scale up covid tests and sanitise the areas where more infections are getting reported. The Jan Shakti Seva Samiti (JSSS), a local residents’ body in Noida, has reportedly written to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth urging him to bring all hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar under the district administration for better monitoring of the situation. This comes as the number of coronavirus cases saw a sudden surge in highrises like Gaur City, Prateek Wisteria, Gaur Grandeur, etc. With 104 cases, Prateek Wisteria in Sector 76 topped the list of worst-affected societies. Prateek Laurel in sector 120, has 75 active cases, while Gaur city 2 has 98 cases. Here’s Full list of containment zones in Gautam Buddha Nagar Also Read - Night Curfew Timing in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad Extended Amid Corona Spike | Check Revised Schedule

Avoid Unnecessary Outdoor Activities

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar’s COVID-19 nodal officer Narendra Bhooshan has asked residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities as the ‘second wave of coronavirus is emerging out to be more severe than the first one. He also appealed to the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to ensure compliance to COVID-19 protocols in their areas in order to break the chain of transmission of the deadly infection amid a surge in cases in the district.

“Do not go out of your home unnecessarily. Use mask and practice social distancing, regularly wash your hands with soap. Follow the protocols even if you have taken vaccine for COVID-19. The second wave is emerging out to be more severe than the first one”, he said in a video message.

The officer also called on RWAs to exhort residents to follow COVID-19 protocols and observe restraints like avoid gathering in common areas of a society or in parks for a month. “Take special care of domestic helps, drivers, vegetable or milk vendors by not deducting their salary if you are giving them holiday for any reason. Also train them on basic hygiene like using santiser and mask”, he added.

Furthermore, the officer called on the residents of Noida and Greater Noida to also get vaccinated, saying anybody above the age of 45 years should take the jab. Both the vaccines approved by the central government Covaxin and Covishield are completely safe, he added.

497 New Cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Last 24 Hours

Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded 497 new cases its highest single-day spike in infections so far as its overall infection tally rose to 29,425. The active caseload reached 2,626 from 2,334 the previous day, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 100 and the mortality rate is 0.33 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 90.73 per cent, the statistics showed.

According to the official data, now 26 of the 75 districts have a death toll of 100 or more in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 1,50,676 from 1,29,848 the previous day while the overall recoveries climbed to 6,33,461 and the death toll to 9,583 on Friday, the data showed.

Night Curfew Timings Extended

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday extended existing night curfew timings in its several cities including the capital Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar.

With an extension of two hours, the curfew would now be in effect between 8 pm and 7 am. Earlier, the curfew timings were 10 pm to 5 am.