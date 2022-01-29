Noida Assembly Constituency: With the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections a fortnight away, the total number of candidates for the three seats in Gautam Budh Nagar district remained at 39. The 39 candidates will be contesting from the three assembly seats of Noida, Dadri and Jewar. Twelve candidates will contest from the Jewar seat, 13 from Noida and 14 from Dadri.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Purvanchal (UP): SP Gains In Vote Share, Yogi Adityanath Remains Popular CM Choice
In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh, defeated his nearest rival, Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary, by a whopping 1,04,016 votes. While Pankaj Singh secured 1,62,417 votes, Chaudhary managed to get only 58,401 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ravikant Mishra got 27,365 votes to secure third place. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Purvanchal (UP): Out of 9 Seats, BJP Projected To Get 7 And SP Just 2 in Yogi Adityanath's Bastion Gorakhpur
Young pool of candidates
The Noida seat is expected to see an open contest of youth leaders as 7 of the 13 candidates are in their 20s. Pankhuri Pathak from the Congress is the only women candidate. The constituency has four candidates from national parties, six candidates from registered parties other than the recognised national parties and three Independents. Despite having a large pool of youth leaders, sitting MLA Pankaj Singh from the BJP appears to have an advantage. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll Predicts BJP to Win 53-50 Seats in UP’s Purvanchal, Yogi Adityanath Emerges as Most Popular CM Choice
The youngest candidate in Gautam Budh Nagar is 25-year-old Nitish Kumar from Rashtriya Janata Party who is contesting from Noida. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Pankaj Awana (27) and Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak (29), both contesting from Noida, are also under 30.
Noida Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates list
- Pankaj Singh, BJP
- Pankhuri Pathak, Congress
- Sunil Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party
- Kriparam Sharma, Bahujan Samaj Party.
The Noida jinx
‘Noida jinx‘ is a superstitious belief among political parties and chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh that a person who goes to Noida during his/her chief ministership loses the next elections.
However, CM Adityanath, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited Noida on November 25 for the groundbreaking (Bhoomi Pujan) ceremony of Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. This was not the first time that the UP Cm had visited the urban hub. His first visit to the industrial hub was on September 23, 2017. He had visited the city to check the arrangement ahead of PM Modi’s visit for the inauguration of the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji magenta metro line.
NOIDA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Pankaj Singh
|BJP
|Winner
|162,417
|63.84%
|104,016
|Sunil Choudhary
|SP
|Runner Up
|58,401
|22.96%
|Ravikant
|BSP
|3rd
|27,365
|10.76%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|4th
|1,787
|0.70%
|Vijay Kumar
|IND
|5th
|963
|0.38%
|Brijesh
|RLD
|6th
|509
|0.20%
|Jayaram Bansal
|SHS
|7th
|472
|0.19%
|Javed Khan
|SSP
|8th
|463
|0.18%
|Prem Singh
|RJSP
|9th
|370
|0.15%
|Vikram Singh
|BSRD
|10th
|324
|0.13%
|Vikas Gupta
|IND
|11th
|323
|0.13%
|Kishore Singh
|BDSA
|12th
|307
|0.12%
|Krishna Kant Singh
|JAM
|13th
|295
|0.12%
|Ripan Haldar
|BBP
|14th
|282
|0.11%
|Krishnpal Singh
|PUPVP
|15th
|130
|0.05%
Noida Assembly Constituency: Polling & Counting date
- Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022
- Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022
UP Election details
Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, 5th phase on February 27, 6th phase on March 3 and 7th and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.
The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa will be done on March 10.