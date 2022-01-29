Noida Assembly Constituency: With the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections a fortnight away, the total number of candidates for the three seats in Gautam Budh Nagar district remained at 39. The 39 candidates will be contesting from the three assembly seats of Noida, Dadri and Jewar. Twelve candidates will contest from the Jewar seat, 13 from Noida and 14 from Dadri.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Purvanchal (UP): SP Gains In Vote Share, Yogi Adityanath Remains Popular CM Choice

In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh, defeated his nearest rival, Samajwadi Party's Sunil Chaudhary, by a whopping 1,04,016 votes. While Pankaj Singh secured 1,62,417 votes, Chaudhary managed to get only 58,401 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's Ravikant Mishra got 27,365 votes to secure third place.

Young pool of candidates

The Noida seat is expected to see an open contest of youth leaders as 7 of the 13 candidates are in their 20s. Pankhuri Pathak from the Congress is the only women candidate. The constituency has four candidates from national parties, six candidates from registered parties other than the recognised national parties and three Independents. Despite having a large pool of youth leaders, sitting MLA Pankaj Singh from the BJP appears to have an advantage.

The youngest candidate in Gautam Budh Nagar is 25-year-old Nitish Kumar from Rashtriya Janata Party who is contesting from Noida. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Pankaj Awana (27) and Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak (29), both contesting from Noida, are also under 30.

Noida Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates list

Pankaj Singh, BJP

Pankhuri Pathak, Congress

Sunil Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party

Kriparam Sharma, Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Noida jinx

‘Noida jinx‘ is a superstitious belief among political parties and chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh that a person who goes to Noida during his/her chief ministership loses the next elections.

However, CM Adityanath, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited Noida on November 25 for the groundbreaking (Bhoomi Pujan) ceremony of Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. This was not the first time that the UP Cm had visited the urban hub. His first visit to the industrial hub was on September 23, 2017. He had visited the city to check the arrangement ahead of PM Modi’s visit for the inauguration of the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji magenta metro line.

NOIDA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Pankaj Singh BJP Winner 162,417 63.84% 104,016 Sunil Choudhary SP Runner Up 58,401 22.96% Ravikant BSP 3rd 27,365 10.76% None Of The Above NOTA 4th 1,787 0.70% Vijay Kumar IND 5th 963 0.38% Brijesh RLD 6th 509 0.20% Jayaram Bansal SHS 7th 472 0.19% Javed Khan SSP 8th 463 0.18% Prem Singh RJSP 9th 370 0.15% Vikram Singh BSRD 10th 324 0.13% Vikas Gupta IND 11th 323 0.13% Kishore Singh BDSA 12th 307 0.12% Krishna Kant Singh JAM 13th 295 0.12% Ripan Haldar BBP 14th 282 0.11% Krishnpal Singh PUPVP 15th 130 0.05%

Noida Assembly Constituency: Polling & Counting date

Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

NOIDA PAST ELECTION RESULTS

Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Pankaj Singh BJP Winner 162,417 63.84% 104,016 Sunil Choudhary SP Runner Up 58,401 22.96% 2012 Mahesh Kumar Sharma BJP Winner 77,319 37% 27,676 Omdutt Sharma BSP Runner Up 49,643 24%

UP Election details

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, 5th phase on February 27, 6th phase on March 3 and 7th and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa will be done on March 10.