Noida: At the premium of Rs 103.66 crore, the Noida authority has allotted an institutional property of 60,000 square metres to Microsoft India (R&D) private limited. Following the agreement, the tech giant will have to deposit 40% of the amount within a month and the remaining 60% in eight instalments in four years. Also Read - After Delhi, Noida to Build Its First Waste To Wonder Theme Park Soon | Details Here

“The company will be given five years to complete the project. The investment by Microsoft in Noida will help NCR to develop as a software hub. It will also create job and encourage other companies to invest in the region,” reported Economic Times quoting the authority’s statement. Also Read - Noida Teen Jumps to Death After Parents Scold Him For Playing Games on Phone

In a bid to encourage private investment, Greater Noida, Yamuna and Noida authority are offering new plot schemes to allot industrial and institutional plots to companies. In Greater Noida, nearly 64 industrial plots are available for allotment, reported ET. Also Read - Impressed by Hard Work, Company Gifts An Acre of Land on Moon to Noida Employee